Ohio State Fans Not Happy With College GameDay Announcement

BLACKSBURG, VA - SEPTEMBER 7: Ohio State Buckeyes fan Big Nut looks on before the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium on September 7, 2015 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Ohio State will play host to ESPN's College GameDay live from Columbus next weekend.

The Buckeyes are set to take on Notre Dame at Ohio Stadium next Saturday. ESPN's College GameDay will broadcast live from campus.

Jack Harlow, a Louisville fan, will be the guest picker and celebrity performer.

Fans aren't too happy.

Ohio State fans were hoping for someone with Buckeye-connections.

"You could’ve you know picked a guy that’s an Ohio state fan,' one fan wrote.

"Pls leave the autotune voice at home. Thx," one fan added.

"Can’t you find someone from Columbus or at least Ohio?" one fan added.

"Just another reason to watch Fox pregame show," another fan wrote.

Ohio State and Notre Dame are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on Saturday.