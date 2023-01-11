Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Dino Babers Today

BATON ROUGE, LA - SEPTEMBER 23: Head coach Dino Babers of the Syracuse Orange reacts during the first half of a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on September 23, 2017 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Apparently, Syracuse head coach Dino Babers wasn't impressed by the way Ohio State finished this college football season.

Babers ranked Ohio State the lowest out any coach who participated in the final Coaches Poll for this season. He ranked the Buckeyes as the No. 7 team in the country.

For comparison's sake, Kirby Smart had Ohio State ranked fourth.

Ohio State fans are convinced that Babers is mad about losing safety Ja'Had Carter to the Buckeyes.

"When OSU takes your best defensive player….. Sorry Dino," one fan said.

"What the hell was Dino thinking unless he's upset because their best safety is coming to Columbus," another fan wrote.

Albert Breer had a relatable reaction to this news, tweeting, "Lol Dino Babers."

Babers is a respectable coach, there's no doubt about it. However, ranking Ohio State seventh seems a bit harsh.

Ohio State was a field goal away from playing for a national title. Not many teams can say that.