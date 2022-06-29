Ohio State Fans Ranking Their 5 Favorite Football Players Ever

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 30: Quarterback Braxton Miller #5 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates on the field with quarterback Kenny Guiton #13 and quarterback Cardale Jones #12 after defeating the Michigan Wolverines 42-41 in a game at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2013 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Ohio State football fans are having a lot of fun on Twitter this afternoon, thanks to former Buckeye walk-on turned rapper/lawyer/entrepreneur Mekka Don.

Earlier today, Mekka Don issued a prompt to his followers who are OSU supporters.

"Tell me your personal top 5 favorite Ohio State football players of all-time. Any order," he said.

The responses are flowing in, and it's clear that Buckeye fans have an embarrassment of riches to choose from when it comes to former players.

There are so many great ones, some of who haven't even been mentioned.

From the responses we chose, a lot of the players are from the most recent era of Ohio State football. If you go back decades, you have even more options.

It has to be tough to narrow a list down to five if you're a Buckeye diehard.