Ohio State Fans React To Jalen Rose’s Prediction For Michigan Game

Earlier today, ESPN’s Jalen Rose predicted that this will be the year his alma mater Michigan snaps its losing streak to Ohio State.

“We’re going to get a win this year. That’s right, I said it. Save this footage. Michigan will beat the Buckeyes in football this year,” Rose said during an appearance on Get Up!.

Well, as you might imagine, that prediction sparked plenty of reaction from Ohio State fans. Most of it consisted of laughter and derision.

Below is just a sampling of some of the feedback Rose got for his opinion.

“I said it. Save this footage! Michigan will beat the Buckeyes in football this year!” – Jalen Rose, habitually wrong pic.twitter.com/oCcT5dbB3d — Eleven Warriors (@11W) August 5, 2020

Another case of wishful thinking for @JalenRose…ain’t gonna happen pic.twitter.com/XsnsmIScVU — Crypt Keeper (@NBA_REK) August 5, 2020

Ohio State has not lost to Michigan since 2011. Overall, the Buckeyes have won 17 of the last 19 matchups against the Maize and Blue.

Of course, logic tells you the Wolverines have to win “The Game” again at some point. It just doesn’t seem likely that this year will be it, provided the season lasts until late October that is.