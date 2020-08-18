Ohio State Fans React To Ohio Playing High School Football

Ohio State football fans were dealt another blow this afternoon when Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced fall high school sports will be allowed.

That means that Ohio high schools, along with the University of Cincinnati, the Cincinnati Bengals, and Cleveland Browns, have all been cleared to play football this fall while Ohio State has not.

The Buckeyes are forced to wait until the spring, thanks to the Big Ten’s decision to postpone fall sports due to COVID-19. It is a resolution that has been met with backlash by parents, coaches and players around the conference.

As you might imagine, Ohio State football fans were not happy with today’s news. Here’s just a snippet of their reactions to it.

All we have to do now is change the name of the university… and we can play!! pic.twitter.com/JZFBu4Hv07 — Susan Sweet (@SusanSweet44) August 18, 2020

Because the big 10 commissioner is over his head and should resign. — Napolian Solo (@NapolianS) August 18, 2020

And in Morgantown, 200 miles away; Pittsburgh, 185 miles away; & Cincinnati, 100 miles away. — Tom Smith (@stars_at_night) August 18, 2020

Well that’s bull$#*+! 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 — christopher eash (@buckeyefan1988) August 18, 2020

No matter how angry and disappointed these OSU supporters are, it likely won’t have any impact on the Big Ten’s decision.

In an 11th-hour appeal to the conference, some Big Ten parents are reportedly planning to demonstrate outside Big Ten headquarters in Chicago on Friday. The father of Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade is leading the charge.

See ya "Early Friday Morning" We gotta Fight and we can't let these young men FIGHT ALONE…. ALL BIG TEN FANS STAND UP…. pic.twitter.com/qjbaQVcRSX — Randy L Wade💯%🐐 [email protected]❌ℹLy….. (@gslsff) August 18, 2020

The Big Ten and Pac-12 are planning on playing football in the spring. The ACC, SEC and Big 12 are currently aiming for a fall season.