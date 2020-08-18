The Spun

Ohio State Fans React To Ohio Playing High School Football

Ohio State's players walking onto the field.COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 03: A general view as the Ohio State Buckeyes enters the field before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers on November 3, 2007 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Wisconsin 38-17. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Ohio State football fans were dealt another blow this afternoon when Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced fall high school sports will be allowed.

That means that Ohio high schools, along with the University of Cincinnati, the Cincinnati Bengals, and Cleveland Browns, have all been cleared to play football this fall while Ohio State has not.

The Buckeyes are forced to wait until the spring, thanks to the Big Ten’s decision to postpone fall sports due to COVID-19. It is a resolution that has been met with backlash by parents, coaches and players around the conference.

As you might imagine, Ohio State football fans were not happy with today’s news. Here’s just a snippet of their reactions to it.

No matter how angry and disappointed these OSU supporters are, it likely won’t have any impact on the Big Ten’s decision.

In an 11th-hour appeal to the conference, some Big Ten parents are reportedly planning to demonstrate outside Big Ten headquarters in Chicago on Friday. The father of Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade is leading the charge.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 are planning on playing football in the spring. The ACC, SEC and Big 12 are currently aiming for a fall season.


