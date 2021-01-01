Ohio State Fans React To The Zach Harrison News

The Spun

Ohio State will be without several key players for tonight’s Sugar Bowl against Clemson, including defensive lineman Zach Harrison.

Ohio State can’t say why Harrison is out, but the most logical explanation is because of COVID-19 protocols. Standout offensive guard Harry Miller is also out, and his mother confirmed he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Running back Master Teague and defensive end Tyler Friday are also out tonight. Of all the names on the list, Miller and Harrison are probably the biggest losses.

Buckeye fans are not enthused about having to face the Tigers without the services of Harrison, one of the team’s best defenders.

For Ohio State, getting players such as wide receiver Chris Olave and linebacker Baron Browning back are positive developments. The Buckeyes didn’t have either in the Big Ten title game last month.

However, when you’re playing a team of Clemson’s caliber, you want to be at full strength, so any players sitting out for OSU will have a major negative impact.

Ohio State and Clemson will kick off at 8 p.m. ET tonight on ESPN.


