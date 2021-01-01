Ohio State Fans React To The Zach Harrison News

Ohio State will be without several key players for tonight’s Sugar Bowl against Clemson, including defensive lineman Zach Harrison.

Ohio State can’t say why Harrison is out, but the most logical explanation is because of COVID-19 protocols. Standout offensive guard Harry Miller is also out, and his mother confirmed he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Running back Master Teague and defensive end Tyler Friday are also out tonight. Of all the names on the list, Miller and Harrison are probably the biggest losses.

Buckeye fans are not enthused about having to face the Tigers without the services of Harrison, one of the team’s best defenders.

Ohio State will be without Master Teague, Zach Harrison, Harry Miller, Tyler Friday and nine other scholarship Buckeyes tonight. Chris Olave, Drue Chrisman, Baron Browning, Marcus Hooker, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Javontae Jean-Baptiste are good to go.https://t.co/qBpD8k54jG pic.twitter.com/LIRzDV9IAc — Colin Hass-Hill (@chasshill) January 1, 2021

Ohio State won't have Harry Miller, Master Teague, Zach Harrison and Tyler Friday for the Clemson game. All of those losses are important. — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) January 1, 2021

A lot of people’s eyes will go straight to Teague but Zach Harrison’s the biggest loss on this list https://t.co/9PZMZd2oVH — Skippy Cox (@Skippy15275) January 1, 2021

Master Teague, Zach Harrison, and Harry Miller are all out tonight. Yikes 😬😬😬😬 — NCISfanatic21 (Beat Clemson) (@NCISfanatic_21) January 1, 2021

Is Zach Harrison really that big of a loss? — BEAT CLE❌SON (@samtheman2024) January 1, 2021

No Zach Harrison is going to really hurt — Tim (@Sole0526) January 1, 2021

No Master Teague tonight. No Zach Harrison. No Tyler Friday. No Harry Miller. And many many more. Trey Sermon better be ready to feast again. It’s almost game time. #GoBucks — Sam Block (@theblockspot) January 1, 2021

For Ohio State, getting players such as wide receiver Chris Olave and linebacker Baron Browning back are positive developments. The Buckeyes didn’t have either in the Big Ten title game last month.

However, when you’re playing a team of Clemson’s caliber, you want to be at full strength, so any players sitting out for OSU will have a major negative impact.

Ohio State and Clemson will kick off at 8 p.m. ET tonight on ESPN.