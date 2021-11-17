Ohio State Fans React To Jameson Williams’ Admission

Jameson Williams began his collegiate career at Ohio State before ultimately transferring to Alabama. In a recent Instagram video, the star wideout opened up about his relationship with Buckeyes fans.

“Ohio State fans be tripping,” Williams said. “They don’t claim me. I don’t claim them. Ohio State fans be tripping. They disowned me. I went to ‘Bama. When I graduate, I will have graduated from ‘Bama.”

Those remarks from Williams aren’t sitting well with Ohio State fans. They feel blindsided by the former Buckeyes wide receiver.

“This is really weird because I don’t think I’ve ever seen a Buckeye fan say anything about him,” an Ohio State fan said. “When I watch Bama games I watch him and think why OSU WR room is great. Weird comment. He must be looking for the smoke.”

“That’s interesting bc every time I see an OSU fan talk about Jameson Williams it’s about how amazing he’s doing at Bama,” another fan said. “It’s too bad you feel that way Jameson. Once a buckeye always one. No reason for the hate.”

“The overwhelming majority of Ohio State fans I’ve seen or heard talking about him have been rooting for him all year,” a Buckeyes fan tweeted.

“Wild because I myself and every other buckeye fan I know still talk extremely highly of the kid,” a fan replied. “That’s a shame man, I think he’s a gifted athlete and I hope he has an amazing career beyond college.”

Williams left Ohio State because he wasn’t sure what his role would look like in Ryan Day’s offense. So far, it seems like he made the right move.

In his first year as a starter for Alabama, Williams has 51 catches for 1,028 yards and 10 touchdowns. Ohio State’s receiving corps, meanwhile, is doing just fine thanks to Chris Olave, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Garrett Wilson.