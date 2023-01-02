Ohio State Fans Speculating About Next Year's Offensive Coordinator

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 05: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes talks with C.J. Stroud #7 against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Ryan Field on November 05, 2022 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

According to a report from ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit, Ohio State will have a different offensive play caller next year.

Herbstreit said on College GameDay at the Rose Bowl this morning that OSU head coach Ryan Day is giving up play calling duties. The Buckeyes are already going to have a new offensive coordinator, as Kevin Wilson has left to become the new head coach at Tulsa.

Herbstreit's report has Ohio State fans wondering who will take over Day's play calling responsibilities.

"So either Justin Frye or Brian Hartline calling the plays next year?" speculated JBook of Bucknuts. "Day has to be more involved with the defense."

Another Ohio State fan wants the program to "make the call" to former LSU and Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

There are also some fans who think Day is making the correct decision in relinquishing the play calling, while others aren't so sure.

"This is the right move. Day needs to help with defense. Only question is who will call plays?" one fan said.

"This is so stupid. He was hired because of his success as an OC, not as a game-manager," another person countered. "Said this all year with [Brent Venables]. If you are hired laterally, then this makes sense. If you are promoted as a successful coordinator, then this is dumb."

Day has been the full-time offensive play caller for Ohio State since 2018.