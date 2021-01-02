Watch: Ohio State Fans Troll Dabo Swinney At Sugar Bowl

Dabo Swinney is going to have to wear this Clemson blowout loss for a long time. After ranking the Ohio State Buckeyes No. 11 in his last coaches poll, the team absolutely stomped his Tigers.

As this game got out of hand, the trolling of Dabo grew and grew. A number of prominent former Ohio State players, as well as fans like LeBron James teed off on Swinney via Twitter. The Buckeye fans in attendance at the Sugar Bowl had some fun as well.

As the game came to an end, fans in the stands began to derisively chant “DABO…DABO,” clearly mocking the two-time national championship-winning coach.

There were a few different waves of it, but it was extremely clear on ESPN a few minutes after the game went final. To be very fair, Swinney brought this on himself.

It’s basically impossible to really know how impactful motivational “bulletin board material” like this is. Ohio State was obviously driven to win this game, not only to try and win a national title, but to get revenge for last year’s College Football Playoff semifinal loss, a 29-23 classic.

Still, being the No. 3 team in the country and getting ranked No. 11 by the coach whose team you’re about the play in the biggest game of the year? It is hard not to think that might’ve given the Buckeyes just a little extra.

Nick Saban would never make a similar gaffe, so we’re going to hear about a lot of respect for the Buckeyes in the buildup to the national championship. At 7-0 or 13-0, when you stomp a team like Clemson 49-28, you’ve more than earned it.

The national championship will be played in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Monday, January 11. We may have the two biggest brands in the sport facing off for the first time since the 2014-15 College Football Playoff semifinal. Tonight’s Sugar Bowl felt a lot like that famous Sugar Bowl.

[Tom Orr]