Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Marcus Freeman’s Comment

Some Ohio State fans might have extra reason for wanting to see the Buckeyes beat Notre Dame and new head coach Marcus Freeman in the 2022 season opener.

Back in 2004, Freeman chose Ohio State over Notre Dame for his college football destination. He wound up having a productive career for the Buckeyes, twice earning second-team All-Big Ten honors.

In an open letter to Notre Dame published in the Players’ Tribune this week, Freeman talked about the choice he made, as well as his decision to pick becoming the Notre Dame defensive coordinator last offseason over filling the same role at LSU.

“I just thank God that I didn’t make the wrong decision twice,” Freeman said.

“I visited this university for the first time when I was about 16 or 17 years old and was recruited to play here. I had a choice to make, and in the end what it came down to was Ohio State or Notre Dame. And I chose Ohio State. I loved Tyrone Willingham. I thought he was a great coach, and to be honest, he reminded me a bit of my father. “Fast-forward to last year, and you might have heard that I was being considered for a couple of coaching jobs. During that time, me and my wife, Joanna, took a trip down to Louisiana and then up here to South Bend — and when we got back home, it was another tough decision. I can’t tell you exactly what it was that told us to come to Notre Dame, but there was something. We all know there’s something different about Notre Dame. We all know it’s something special. And I just thank God that I didn’t make the wrong decision twice.”

Now, it seems like Freeman is mostly saying he’s happy he didn’t turn down ND twice. But by using the phrase “wrong decision,” he ticked off some Buckeye fans who felt he was implying that he made a mistake choosing OSU as a high school recruit.

It’s doubtful that Freeman really tried to take a shot at his alma mater, but the debate about whether or not Buckeye fans should be annoyed is playing out among some of the OSU faithful.

“Im thrilled to be Notre Dame’s head coach and look forward to playing my alma mater on 9/3. Both are schools with tremendous tradition and I’m glad I’ve got to be a part of both. Few people get to do that.” — Carmen ⭕️ (@OurHonor1870) December 8, 2021

No, he said “same mistake twice”. Implying first time he made that choice was a mistake. — Lost In Mid America (@letmeout_33) December 8, 2021

He doesn’t. Could have said “I’m thrilled to be the HC at ND. It’s a dream job. I’m so fortunate to have been part of two of the most historic and successful programs in college football history. Not many people get to do that. Looking forward to September 3rd in Columbus” — Carmen ⭕️ (@OurHonor1870) December 8, 2021

For what it’s worth, in a separate interview on “The Dan Patrick Show” on Monday, Freeman intimated that it wasn’t too hard to pick Ohio State over the Fighting Irish.

“I was from (Dayton) Ohio and I grew up an Ohio State fan,” Freeman said. “My Dad was from Columbus, Ohio. I grew up watching Ohio State. And when Jim Tressel offered me a scholarship to Ohio State, I knew in my heart that’s where I wanted to go.”

Incredibly, Freeman’s first game as Notre Dame head coach will be in Columbus against Ohio State next September 3. You couldn’t have drawn it up any better.