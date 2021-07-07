Ohio State Fans Are Not Happy With New Head Coach Ranking List

Whenever a new set of head coach rankings is released, at least one fan base gets upset. Today, that fan base would be Ohio State.

Their target? Pro Football Focus, or more specifically, PFF senior college football analyst Seth Galina. This morning, Galina dropped a list of his top 20 head coaches in college football.

Not surprisingly, Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney are 1-2. Kirby Smart, Lincoln Riley and Dan Mullen round out the top five, and then there are some surprises (Lance Leipold at No. 9, Jamey Chadwell at No. 11) lower on the list.

However, Ryan Day is nowhere to be found. Here is the criteria for how Galina arrived at his rankings.

It’s always difficult to examine coaches through the prism of wins, losses and efficiency rankings. After all, coaches who win a seemingly endless number of games aren’t necessarily good, and those who lose games aren’t necessarily bad. The opportunity to win games was the biggest factor here. Flying above or below program expectations was the most important point when putting this list together.

Now, judging by his subsequent explanation on Twitter, it sounds like Galina left Day out because he’s only been in charge of the Buckeyes for two seasons and didn’t fit the mold Galina had in mind.

“I personally believe Ryan Day is a great coach but he didn’t really meet the criteria that I was looking for and it’s only been 2 years so I didn’t put him and it’s fine! the world is not going to end!” Galina wrote.

Look, it does seem crazy to leave Day off any head coach ranking list, but at the end of the day, all of this stuff is subjective. The important thing is Ohio State fans should be very happy with the guy they have running the program.

In two seasons, Day has reached the College Football Playoff twice and national championship game once. All that is left for him to do is win said national title, and with the way he’s been recruiting, it seems like only a matter of time.