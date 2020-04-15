Ohio State Fans Will Like Urban Meyer’s New Face Mask

Urban Meyer plied his coaching trade at over a half dozen schools before retiring, so it should be no surprise that he has all kinds of themed merchandise.

But Ohio State fans will be pretty happy to see which school he’s representing while keeping safe from coronavirus. Taking to Twitter today, Meyer’s wife Shelley posted a picture of her husband wearing a brand new Buckeyes-themed face mask.

“Ok Buckeye Twitter Friends, squeaky wheel gets grease right?” Shelley Meyer wrote. “@LzabelM w clutch move for you w the face mask after the initial reveal of the 🐊 last week. Thanks Eliza! 🙌 Go BUCKS and GATORS! 🌰🐊(and Falcons and Utes).”

Last month, Shelley revealed that a Florida resident bought their family some Gators-themed protective masks. But, according to Eleven Warriors, Buckeyes fans asked the person to make their former head a Buckeyes mask too.

Meyer had one of the most successful tenures in Ohio State history during his seven years at the helm of the Columbus program. He won three Big Ten titles and the first-ever College Football Playoff National Championship Game during his time in Ohio State.

His final record before retiring at the end of the 2018 season was 83-9, with a 54-4 record in the Big Ten.

Meyer may have led Florida, Utah and Bowling Green to greater heights, but few fanbases are as passionate about him as the Buckeyes. And it shows.