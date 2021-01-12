Ohio State Fans Will Love 5-Star QB Commit’s Tweet

Ohio State won another Big Ten title and reached the national title game this season. However, the year ended on a low note.

The Buckeyes were blown out by Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, losing 52-24. This is the closest Ohio State has come to winning it all since actually doing so six years ago, but it had to be disheartening for fans of the Scarlet and Gray to lose in such a fashion tonight.

However, five-star freshman quarterback Kyle McCord, who enrolled early at OSU this month, isn’t dwelling too much on tonight’s setback. He’s already looking forward to next year.

As soon as the final whistle sounded tonight in Miami, McCord tweeted out a countdown to next year’s national championship game.

364 — Kyle McCord (@kylemccord16) January 12, 2021

McCord, the No. 3 Pro-Style quarterback and No. 25 overall player in the 2021 recruiting class, could push for the starting job as a true freshman. He’ll have to beat out rising sophomores Jack Miller and C.J. Stroud to be QB1.

If he does that, he’ll have a chance to deliver the coveted national title to Columbus, which is a goal he has clearly set for himself based off tonight’s tweet.