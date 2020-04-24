Ohio State Fans Will Love Michael Thomas’ Urban Meyer Tweet

Ohio State made history during the first round of the NFL Draft, as the first three picks were once teammates together back in 2017. Joe Burrow, Jeff Okudah and Chase Young were all former Buckeyes at one time.

The Buckeyes weren’t done celebrating the first round of the NFL Draft. Later in the first round, the Las Vegas Raiders took Damon Arnette with the No. 19 overall pick.

Over the past few years, the Buckeyes have dominated the draft. Every year it seems like Ohio State sends a plethora of playmakers to the NFL. While there is plenty of credit to go around, New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas believes the true leader behind all of this is former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer.

Thomas went on Twitter to sing his former coach’s praises, saying “Urban Meyer the first college coach to never coach in the NFL and going to Canton.”

Urban Meyer the first college coach to never coach in the NFL and going to Canton. #UrbantoCanton — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) April 24, 2020

Meyer has sent so many prospects to the NFL that we’ve honestly lost track.

Expect more of Meyer’s former players to hear their name called in the coming days. J.K. Dobbins, DaVon Hamilton, Malik Harrison and K.J. Hill are all going to be drafted at some point this weekend.

Do you think Meyer is bound for Canton, Ohio?