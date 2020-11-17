Ohio State Fans Will Love Ryan Day’s Comment On His Job

Anytime a college football head coach has success at a marquee program, NFL teams are going to be interested. The same could be said for Ohio State head coach Ryan Day.

Day hasn’t even spent two full seasons with the Buckeyes, yet there’s already concern he could wind up leaving Ohio State for the NFL in coming years. The NFL has a knack for going after young, successful college coaches. Day fits the bill.

But leaving Ohio State would come with major consequences. Not to mention, it’s arguably the best job in all of college football.

Day recently commented on the differences between college football and the NFL. In doing so, the Ohio State head coach said an encouraging comment regarding his current gig with the Buckeyes.

“I believe this is the best place in America, the best job in America,” Day said, via college football insider Adam Rittenberg.

#Buckeyes Ryan Day talking about NFL, how it's designed for every team to go 8-8 and when you go 8-8, owners want to know why you didn't win more. Says it's different in college. Buckeye fans will like this: "I believe this is the best place in America, the best job in America." — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 17, 2020

It’s hard to imagine Ryan Day would ever leave Ohio State, unless a team like the Dallas Cowboys came calling. As things currently stand, Day is perfectly happy in Columbus.

Being the head coach of the Buckeyes comes with major perks, not to mention it’s set up for success. Ohio State is arguably the most attractive program in the eyes of recruits, evident by the Buckeyes’ recent recruiting success.

Day isn’t leaving anytime soon, unless an NFL powerhouse organization picks up the phone.