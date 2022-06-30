Ohio State Flips Top Recruit From Big 12 Program

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Big Ten just keeps winning. On the same day it was announced the conference is reportedly adding USC and UCLA, its premier program - Ohio State - continues dominating on the recruiting trail.

Ryan Day and the Buckeyes shook up the recruiting world this Thursday afternoon.

Ohio State has flipped four-star cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt, who was originally committed to Texas Tech.

Another victory for OSU.

Simpson-Hunt just recently took a visit to the Ohio State University.

He was impressed with the hospitality he was shown. His mom, uncle and cousin, who went with him on the visit, were also impressed.

“They showed me a lot of hospitality,” Simpson-Hunt told Bucknuts after his Ohio State official visit, via 247Sports. “They showed me everything I needed to see. I went with my mom, my uncle and my cousin. They liked it a lot too.”

Another recruiting victory by Ohio State and the Big Ten.