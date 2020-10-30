Ohio State Announces 10 Players Are ‘Unavailable’ For Penn State Game

The 2020 Big Ten season is off to a fast start for Ryan Day and Ohio State football.

After a 52-17 shellacking of Nebraska, the Justin Fields led Buckeyes are now prepping for one of their biggest regular season opponents: Penn State.

No. 3 Ohio State is set to take on the No. 18 Nittany Lions at 7:30 p.m. in Beaver Stadium on Saturday. The contest was selected to host College GameDay earlier this week much to the disappointment of college football fans. Ohio State opened as huge favorites despite being on the road.

Unfortunately for the Buckeyes and Day, 10 rostered players will be unavailable for the Halloween night game in State College. The list includes five players on defense, four on offense, and one special teams player.

Although the Buckeyes will be without these 10 players on Saturday, the Buckeyes should be just fine.

The reason why?

Justin Fields.

Fields dazzled last Saturday against Nebraska, showing the college football world that he had improved upon an impressive 2019 season. The junior quarterback threw for 246 yards and just one incompletion, scoring three total touchdowns in the blowout win. Star wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave also return for the Big Ten’s second week, looking to add on strong starts to 2020.

On the other hand, Penn State experienced a heartbreaking loss last weekend. The Nittany Lions fell to unranked Indiana on an overtime two-point conversion by Hoosiers quarterback Michael Penix. Head coach James Franklin will hope to get back on track against a dynamic Buckeyes team.

The highly anticipated Big Ten East showdown kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

[Clay Hall]