ESPN Names The Game Ohio State Is Most-Likely To Lose

Ohio State is once again a big favorite in virtually every matchup it has coming this season. 2019 was a pretty big prove-it season for first-year head coach Ryan Day and he did so with flying colors.

The 2019 Buckeyes ran the table in the regular season, going 12-0, and knocking out No. 8 Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship. Ultimately, they fell to Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

The Big Ten East is one of college football’s toughest divisions, so Ohio State will get challenged this year. Even so, it should be a solid favorite throughout the year, at least given what we know about the schedule at this point in the off-season. With quarterback Justin Fields returning after becoming a Heisman finalist in his first year with the program, it should be an exciting fall for the Buckeyes.

ESPN’s Football Power Index has calculated the win percentages for every Ohio State game this upcoming season. The numbers are pretty remarkable. According to the metric, there are just two serious threats to Ohio State this fall.

2020 @OhioStateFB Schedule

Sept. 5–Bowling Green

Sept. 12–at Oregon

Sept. 19–Buffalo

Sept. 26–Rutgers

Oct. 3–Off

Oct. 10–Iowa

Oct. 17–at Michigan St

Oct. 24–at Penn St

Oct. 31–Nebraska

Nov. 7–Indiana

Nov. 14–at Maryland

Nov. 21–at Illinois

Nov. 28–Michigan

Dec. 5 – B1G — Jerry Emig (@BuckeyeNotes) August 22, 2019

FPI projects the Oct. 24 trip to Penn State as the trickiest spot for the Buckeyes this coming fall.

Penn State is a very tough place to play, and the Nittany Lions have played Ohio State about as well as any school in conference. The Football Power index is currently giving the Buckeyes a 61.8-percent chance to win that game, the lowest on the slate.

The Sept. 12 Week 2 trip to Oregon is very close. Ohio State is at 62.4-percent in that one, though the status of that early season game is very much up in the air given the ongoing public health crisis.

No other team has a better-than nine percent chance of beating Ohio State this season, according to FPI. The third-highest mark goes to Michigan in Columbus on Nov. 28. FPI gives Michigan an 8.3-percent chance in that one.

[ESPN]