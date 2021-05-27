Text Messages Reveal Ohio State Considered Going Independent

After the Big Ten made its initial decision to cancel the 2020 football season, there was plenty of speculation that some of the diehard football schools may try to strike out on their own for the fall. College football doesn’t get much bigger than Ohio State, and the Buckeyes flirted with the idea of playing as an independent, new text messages show.

Ohio State and Nebraska were at the forefront of efforts to get the Big Ten to reverse its cancellation decision. They were ultimately successful; the league played an eight-week conference schedule, and the Buckeyes ran the table, knocked off a surprising Northwestern in the conference title game, and crushed Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal before losing to Alabama in the title game.

Had the Big Ten not acquiesced, it would have been fascinating to see how far Ohio State and Nebraska may have pushed things. OSU just released documents from the fall, featuring text messages from AD Gene Smith about the program exploring their options as an independent for the year.

“Just jumped off university call and on the Big Ten call. Your comments are so appreciated… I am trying to understand our contracts and if we can play independent this year,” Smith says to OSU president Kristina Johnson. “Nebraska is trying too and gone public with it.”

Ohio State released a ton of documents today about the Big Ten initially canceling the fall season. Among them, Buckeyes AD Gene Smith admitting via text the Buckeyes were exploring going independent in 2020 like Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/dnhSskYWOH — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) May 26, 2021

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren made it very clear that Nebraska was not welcome to pursue an independent schedule back in the fall. “No…not and be a member of the Big Ten Conference,” he said.

Smith was also not in favor of a spring season, which was kicked around for a while. A majority of the FCS level wound up playing in the spring, while FBS squeezed in its fall season.

In addition, Ohio State was certainly not in support of playing in football in the spring.https://t.co/TzP8IXDqpS pic.twitter.com/EAj9Df2rU5 — Patrick Murphy (@_Pat_Murphy) May 26, 2021

Last June, it looks like Illinois AD Josh Whitman proposed a 12-game, conference-only scheduling concept, and mentioned a hypothetical Ohio State-Michigan matchup in Week 0. "literally, it could be the most watched regular season college football game in history." — Andy Wittry (@AndyWittry) May 26, 2021

Ohio State probably has a bit more sway with the league. Had the Buckeyes pushed more aggressively, this would have been a very interesting issue to follow.

[Chris Hummer]