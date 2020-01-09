Ohio State Football Announces 2020 Spring Game Date

Ohio State’s season came to a disappointing end nearly two weeks ago. The Buckeyes couldn’t hold off the explosive Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff semi-final, falling 29-23.

Ryan Day has already moved on and is looking ahead to the 2020 season. But first, Ohio State will conduct spring camp and a subsequent public team scrimmage.

It’s time to mark your calendars, Buckeye Nation. Ohio State has set a date for its upcoming 2020 spring game.

The Buckeyes will hold their spring game on Apr. 11, 2020. Spring practices are set to begin the week of Mar. 2.

These next few months may feel a bit long for Ohio State fans. But football will be back before we know it – spring football that is.

The Buckeyes lose several star players – including RB J.K. Dobbins and DE Chase Young – next season. But dual-threat QB Justin Fields is set to return.

Ohio State is also bringing in a stellar recruiting class which currently ranks No. 4 in the nation and first in the Big Ten, according to 247Sports. The Buckeyes won’t be able to replace Young or Dobbins. But the roster will have plenty of talent and depth across the board, per usual.

Fans will get their first look at some of the early Ohio State enrollees – as well as potential replacements for Dobbins and Young – in the upcoming 2020 spring game.