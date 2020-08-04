Ohio State football has announced that seven players will hold the title of captain for the upcoming 2020 season.

The Buckeyes revealed all of this season’s captains on Twitter this afternoon. Four defensive players drew the title, as well as three offensive standouts.

Quarterback Justin Fields and offensive linemen Wyatt Davis and Josh Myers are the offensive representatives. Linebackers Tuf Borland and Justin Hilliard, defensive end Jonathon Cooper and cornerback Shaun Wade are the defensive honorees.

Cooper and Borland were also captains last season. Ohio State had seven captains in 2019 as well.

Ohio State football continues its fall camp preparation as the team waits for the Big Ten to announce its 2020 schedule. The conference had previously said it would be adhering to a conference-only model this fall due to COVID-19.

The Buckeyes have won the Big Ten the last three seasons and reached the College Football Playoff last year. It was the third all-time CFP appearance for Ohio State.

Preseason polls indicate OSU will once again be the league favorite this fall, with Penn State and Wisconsin projecting as top contenders.