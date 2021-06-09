Anonymous Coach Makes Prediction For Ohio State’s Offense In 2021

Ohio State football should be one of the most explosive, talented teams in the country next season. After significant losses to the NFL Draft, the Buckeyes will look very new though.

Quarterback Justin Fields is the most significant loss. He was taken in the first round by the Chicago Bears, who traded up to No. 11 for the honor.

Linebacker Peter Werner and center Josh Myers were second-round picks. Guard Wyatt Davis, running back Trey Sermon, and linebacker Baron Browning went in the third round, and another four Buckeyes were selected on day three of the NFL Draft, headlined by defensive tackle Tommy Togiai and cornerback Shaun Wade.

Still, the Buckeyes should be pretty scary. In this year’s edition of Athlon‘s college football preview, via 247Sports, an anonymous Big Ten coach called Ohio State “scary in every phase,” saying that he doesn’t “think anyone is close to their level of talent and execution in this league.”

The coach says that Ohio State isn’t really competing with the Big Ten at this point, but the top flight of college programs like Alabama and Clemson. He does think there will be an adjustment on offense, with Justin Fields in the NFL.

C.J. Stroud is expected to be the favorite to fill that role, though he and fellow redshirt freshman Jack Miller, and true freshman Kyle McCord are all still yet to throw their first college pass. Another coach expects Ryan Day to rely heavily on the run game.

“It’s gonna be a lot of Master Teague we’re guessing, at least until they feel good about the next man up at QB,” another anonymous coach said. “I don’t think they’ve got anyone right now that can do all the things Justin could, though.”

As the running mate to Sermon, Teague had 514 yards and a team-high eight touchdowns last year. He should be in for a big season.

