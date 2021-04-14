Ohio State Makes Decision On Band For Spring Game

Ohio State football’s spring game is a major event every year. While attendance will still be limited this fall, the event will be much closer to normal than what we’ve seen in over a year.

In total, over 19,000 spectators are expected for the spring game. The majority will be front-line workers who have helped fight COVID-19 at nearby Wexner Medical Center.

The school did list 4,500 tickets for sale to the general public, and as you’d guess, they gobbled them up in less than a day. 2,500 tickets were also set aside for Ohio State students. The spring game will be the first Buckeyes football event with spectators since the end of the 2019 season, making it a pretty special occasion.

Adding to things is the presence of the school’s Athletic Band, an offshoot of the famous Best Damn Band in The Land, which will perform at the spring game. The famed Ohio State Marching Band did not perform at games last year, though it did release some cool pre-recorded shows for Buckeye games.

"Ohio State will use this spring game as a test run opportunity for the 2021 fall season in terms of safety policies and procedures." Band, cheerleaders, dance team and Brutus will be in attendance. https://t.co/IKS0sejdaT — Bill Landis (@BillLandis25) April 8, 2021

The Athletic Band, a smaller group than the Marching Band, typically plays at smaller sporting events. They’ll be joined by the school’s cheerleading and dance team for the spring game on Saturday.

Athletic Band working hard in The ‘Shoe today! Getting ready to perform at the Spring Game on Saturday! #GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/sk07RfUkMc — The Ohio State University Marching Band (@TBDBITL) April 12, 2021

Coming off of a trip to the national championship, there is plenty of anticipation for this weekend’s spring game. Perhaps most notably, it will be an early look at what is expected to be a pretty heated quarterback battle, with Justin Fields off to the NFL. Ohio State has had an incredible run at that position, and continued elite play there will be very important for a program that always has national championship aspirations.