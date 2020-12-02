Here’s How The Big Ten Could Change Its Policy For Ohio State

Ohio State’s ability to reach the Big Ten Championship is in serious jeopardy. The team needs both of its remaining regular season games to be played to qualify with a minimum of six games, but a new outbreak at Michigan has canceled the Wolverines’ game against Maryland this weekend.

As we’ve seen with other teams earlier this year, there’s no guarantee that Michigan is ready to play the game scheduled a week from Saturday. Ohio State is coming off of its own widespread outbreak, and had its game last weekend against Illinois canceled. The Buckeyes are scheduled to face Michigan State this weekend, and has resumed practicing.

Now, the six-game rule was obviously a new one created for this season. The Big Ten was late in choosing to play this year, and didn’t start until the end of October. As a result, they’re wading through a mad dash of an eight-games-in-eight-weeks schedule without byes or room to postpone games, so any game that can’t be played in canceled.

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg says that this was voted on by the league’s 14 athletic directors. As a result, they are the ones who have the power to change the rule, and make Ohio State eligible to play in the conference title game with just four or five games.

Any change to the policy or division tiebreakers would have to be generated by the 14 athletic directors, who would ultimately have to agree on the changes. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 2, 2020

Ohio State is pretty clearly the top team in the Big Ten, after beating an upstart Indiana a few weeks ago to take control of the East division. They are also currently in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings at 4-0.

Missing the Big Ten Championship would obviously hurt Ohio State, but the possibility of missing the College Football Playoff because the selection committee can’t justify giving a spot to a team that only has four or five games under its belt is way more significant.

At the same time, selling everyone on helping Ohio State out here may be tough, even if getting a team into the CFP is largely beneficial to the league as a whole. The Big Ten doesn’t have another true contender. Indiana is now the league’s second-ranked team at No. 12 in last night’s new College Football Playoff rankings.

