Look: Ohio State Football Responds To Patrick Mahomes

As a hotbed for high school football, Texas always produces high-caliber skill players.

Few college football teams are able to recruit receiving talent as well as Ohio State. Buckeyes’ alumni like Michael Thomas, Terry McLaurin, and Parris Campbell are currently tearing up the NFL.

After Justin Fields and the Buckeyes’ receiving core tore up Nebraska, Patrick Mahomes hopped on Twitter to express his displeasure with Ohio State’s ability to recruit wide receivers from Texas.

Ohio State Football jeered back at Mahomes with a short and sweet response.

Sorry not sorry ¯_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/8lkR5GPZhN — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) October 25, 2020

The Chiefs quarterback directly responded to a video of this impressive catch by wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The freshman is a five-star recruit from Rockwall, Texas.

WHAT A TOE TAP BY @jaxon_smith1 😱 The @OhioStateFB Freshman WR comes up with a big TD for the Buckeyes! pic.twitter.com/2pnGD86fVR — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 24, 2020

Smith-Njigba isn’t the only wideout from Texas on the Buckeyes roster that torched Nebraska on Saturday. Sophomore Garrett Wilson exploded for seven catches, 129 yards, and a touchdown, already showing plenty of chemistry with Fields. Wilson is from Austin, Texas.

A former top-15 recruit nationally, regardless of position, Wilson nabbed an impressive 42-yard touchdown in the first quarter of the game against the Cornhuskers.

ON THE MONEY from @justnfields 👌🔥@OhioStateFB takes their first lead of the game against Nebraska! pic.twitter.com/noo64DkKwK — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 24, 2020

Mahomes definitely has a point, Ohio State’s wide receivers from Texas are taking the nation by storm.

Unfortunately for the rest of the Big Ten, the Buckeyes aren’t slowing down anytime soon.