This afternoon, former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones shared a deeply disturbing comment by one supposed Buckeyes fan on an article about the team’s upcoming quarterback battle.

“Racial Stacking” is the studied phenomenon where players of a certain race are placed at certain positions in their respective sport.

In football, this practice has been evident for decades. Ever since American football became fully integrated during the mid-1970’s, this more subtle form a racism has plagued the game.

According to a study conducted in 2013, 67 percent of players in the NFL were Black, but — whites made up 82 percent of players at the quarterback position. With 2019 dubbed as “The Year of the Black Quarterback” by The Undefeated, this situation has slowly improved over the years — but there’s still plenty of work to be done.

This ingrained culture has bled its way into the mainstream perception of the game — resulting in some hateful comments from football viewers.

In response to a story about Ohio State’s 2021 QB situation, a Buckeye “fan” sounded off with a disgusting, racially-charged comment.

“Can we please have a white one for the first time in 22 years,” the commenter wrote.

Taking notice of this, former Black OSU quarterback Cardale Jones re-posted the hateful message on his Twitter account.

“How far we have came but yet, how far we have to go with people like this. Disgrace,” Jones wrote.

As the three-year quarterback for the Buckeyes, Jones was part of an elite all-Black QB depth chart from 2013-15. Taking over as the starter for an injured first-stringer Braxton Miller and primary backup JT Barrett, the third-string option led Ohio State to the first ever College Football Playoff championship victory in 2014.

In addition to Jones, the Buckeyes have been blessed by the company of many other elite Black quarterbacks like Troy Smith, Dwayne Haskins, Barrett, Terrelle Pryor, and most-recently Justin Fields.

This rich history of success shows just how truly ignorant these comments really are.

[Cardale Jones]