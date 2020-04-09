Ohio State Assistant Football Coaches Make Generous Donation

This month has been incredibly tough for people around the world. However, sports teams everywhere are doing everything they can to help those in need during this time.

Ohio State is the latest program to showcase its kindness. The assistant coaches from the football team pledged a total of $47,000 to the Mid-Ohio Foodbank, which has a large need for supplies at the moment.

It’s a heartwarming gesture from Ohio State that once again proves that sports can help people come together, especially when the going gets tough. Associate head coach Larry Johnson shared his thoughts on the donation.

“This is something we all wanted to do, almost immediately, after learning about the emergency fund,” Johnson said in a statement. “Our program and players have made many visits to the Mid-Ohio Foodbank over the years and we all feel a responsibility to assist during this time of crisis.”

The donation from the Ohio State coaching staff comes a day after Ryan Day, Chris Holtmann and Gene Smith donated $175,000 to the Mid-Ohio Foodbank.

Former Ohio State linebacker Chris Spielman has also been helping the cause. He’s been selling off his memorabilia on eBay and donating all the money made from his sales to those in need.

We tip our hats to the Ohio State community.