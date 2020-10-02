Some Ohio State Coaches Taking One Drastic Step To Prevent COVID-19 Outbreak

It takes significant buy-in from everyone involved to prevent COVID-19 from spreading within a sports team, especially one with a roster and staff as big as Ohio State football. Head coach Ryan Day revealed one very drastic move some of his assistants have elected to take.

During media availability today, Day outlined just how seriously his program is taking things. Some of his assistants have elected to live apart from their families, out of concern that they might bring the virus to their homes. It is especially concerning for those with children attending in-person schooling this fall.

“This has been a difficult time because we understand the ramifications and the consequences for our health, but also just in terms of playing a season, of testing positive,” Day said, via The Columbus Dispatch. “That’s for the players. They’ve made great sacrifices.

“But it’s also for the coaches. For those of us who have school-age children at home, it’s very, very difficult. To make sacrifices, some of us are not sleeping in our homes.”

Day said that he definitely didn’t advise anyone to make that sort of sacrifice. It is one that the coaches who are choosing to do it came to themselves.

From ESPN:

“Didn’t put any guidelines in place or tell somebody how to handle their business at all,” Day said. “We just talked about how having school-aged children who are going to school is a risk. They’re at school, they’re exposed. Some of the sports leagues are still going on and they’re playing. It’s an exposure, it’s an unknown, so to be aware of it; each guy’s handling it their own way. […] “My family, we’re still trying to figure this part of it out,” Day said. “This is all new for us, major challenge, but we’re working through it and you try to figure out what’s best. When I go in the house, I’m wearing a mask. It’s one of those things that our staff is very, very concerned about their day-to-day operation.”

College football coaches already have a grueling schedule, between preparing for games, coaching practice, and perhaps more than anything else, recruiting. Family time is at a serious premium for them already. To take an entire fall off in order to best isolate and protect the Ohio State football program from COVID-19 is a pretty huge sacrifice.

Ohio State opens its season against Nebraska on Oct. 24.

