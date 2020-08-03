Ohio State football four-star commit Jordan Hancock, one of the top cornerbacks in the 2021 class, will not play his senior season of high school football.

The Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett product announced his decision on Twitter tonight. For Hancock, the choice to forego his final high school campaign is due to COVID-19 and his family’s health.

“It comes a point in time in everyone’s life where we have to make a tough decision, but what is His plan is my plan,” Hancock wrote. “After long nights of talking with my family, my supporters and my heavenly father himself, I’ve decided to sit out my senior year of football due to my mother’s current breast cancer fight and my father’s current heart conditions.”

Hancock enters the 2020 season as the No. 5 cornerback in the 2021 class and the No. 9 senior in Georgia. He’s the 76th-ranked player nationally, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

Thank You For Everything North Gwinnett ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xIeqrzjYW2 — jordan hancock (@jordanhancock_7) August 3, 2020

Clearly, this is not a decision that Hancock came to lightly. He put in a lot of thought and deliberation and ultimately decided it was best for him and his family if he sat out.

We’d like to wish him and his family all the best and hope that his parents are able to recover and stay healthy.

As for Ohio State football, they are still scheduled to play this fall. The Buckeyes’ 2020 season schedule could be released as early as tomorrow.