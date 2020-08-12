Ohio State Football Commit Sends Clear Message To Other Schools

The Big Ten’s decision to postpone the 2020 football season has many fans wondering if it’ll affect how teams are able to recruit future players.

An unnamed Big Ten coach told Geoff Ketchum of Orangebloods.com that one recruit will choose a school that “supports football.” Obviously this was a jab at the Big Ten since it won’t be playing football this fall.

If recruits start to ignore programs from the Big Ten that could completely change the landscape of college football. Judging off the latest tweet from an Ohio State commit though, the Buckeyes should continue to land top recruits.

Ohio State recruit Jantzen Dunn went on Twitter to send a message to any school trying to win over his commitment. He posted the following message: “Ain’t no flipping me so chill.”

Aint no flipping me so chill😂😂 ⭕️⭕️⭕️ — Jantzen Dunn (@JantzenDunn) August 12, 2020

Ryan Day and his coaching staff have to be relieved to see this post from one of their four-star recruits.

Dunn is the No. 11 safety and No. 201 overall recruit from the 2021 class, per 247Sports’ composite rankings. He received 30 scholarship offers during his initial recruitment.

The reality is there are some schools that are too prestigious to ignore. Ohio State certainly falls in that category due to its ability to develop young talent – plus the team is always contending for a conference title.

According to 247Sports, the Buckeyes have the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. It doesn’t sound like that’ll change anytime soon.