Ohio State Football Lands 2nd Commitment Of 2023 Class

Ohio State just added a second player to its 2023 recruiting class, and it’s a big one. Joshua Padilla, an offensive lineman out of nearby Dayton, has given his pledge to Ryan Day and company.

Padilla is a four-star composite player per 247. The site has him at No. 194 in the country overall, and No. 10 among interior offensive linemen.

He had major programs involved, including Notre Dame, Penn State, Oregon, and both Michigan schools in the Big Ten. Ultimately, he went with the in-state Buckeyes.

“First, I would like to thank every college coach that has recruited me. I would like to thank God, my family & friends, and everyone that has supported and pushed me to be my best,” Padilla wrote in his tweet announcing the commitment. “A special thank you to coach Mukes, coach Cole, coach Dre, coach Bitsko and all my high school coaches, both football and wrestling, for molding and guiding me. I give a lot of my glory to my dad and brother Jacob for helping me be the best offensive lineman I can be. With that being said, I am excited to announce my commitment to The Ohio State University!”

Padilla joins four-star tight end Ty Lockwood in Ohio State’s 2023 football class. Lockwood, who comes from Tennessee, opened things up for the Buckeyes in the recruiting cycle with a commitment back in August.

With just Lockwood, Ohio State’s very early 2023 class ranking was No. 19. With Joshua Padilla in the fold, that should jump up to No. 8, the highest for any team with just two commitments. Oklahoma currently has the cycle’s top class, with seven players already committed, with four five-stars and another two four-stars.

The Buckeyes currently have 16 players pledged in the 2022 class, which ranks No. 4 nationally and No. 2 in the Big Ten right now.