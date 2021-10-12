Ohio State Football Community Pays Tribute To Devan Bogard

The Ohio State football community is dealing with the tragic death of former linebacker Devan Bogard, who passed away in this morning.

Bogard, who played for the Buckeyes from 2012-14, died in a house fire in Elyria, Ohio on Tuesday. He was just 27 years old.

A Columbus native and four-star recruit, Bogard’s Ohio State career was hampered by injuries. He recorded 13 tackles over three seasons but also suffered ACL tears during all three of those campaigns.

After graduating from OSU, Bogard became a coach at Elyria High School. All day today, former Buckeye players and those around the Ohio State program paid tribute to the young man on social media.

Damn Man Jus Ruined My Day Rest Up Bogeez 🙏🏾💔 — Malik Hooker (@MalikHooker24) October 12, 2021

RIP Bogard!! — Shon (@shonrp2) October 12, 2021

Fly high Bo Geez. We made some memories. #GoBucks — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) October 12, 2021

Man this is so unbelievable sad. Only 27 years old. RIP Devan Bogard 🙏🏾https://t.co/IQ5MkTy6FX — Mekka Don (@MekkaDonMusic) October 12, 2021

Praying for Bogard family 🙏🏾😞 — Mike Weber (@mikeweberjr) October 12, 2021

Terrible news from Elyria. Former Ohio State defensive back Devan Bogard died in an apartment fire early Tuesday morning. https://t.co/Kd5NI0Ueuj — Bill Rabinowitz (@brdispatch) October 12, 2021

Bogard’s passing is impossible to fathom. He was still in the prime of his life and is now no longer with us.

We wish his family, friends and former teammates all the best during this horrible time.