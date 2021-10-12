The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Ohio State Football Community Pays Tribute To Devan Bogard

Devan Bogard makes a tackle while playing for Ohio State.COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 31: Devin Campbell #21 of the Buffalo Bulls is tackled by Devan Bogard #30 of the Ohio State Buckeyes on August 31, 2013 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Buffalo 40-20. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

The Ohio State football community is dealing with the tragic death of former linebacker Devan Bogard, who passed away in this morning.

Bogard, who played for the Buckeyes from 2012-14, died in a house fire in Elyria, Ohio on Tuesday. He was just 27 years old.

A Columbus native and four-star recruit, Bogard’s Ohio State career was hampered by injuries. He recorded 13 tackles over three seasons but also suffered ACL tears during all three of those campaigns.

After graduating from OSU, Bogard became a coach at Elyria High School. All day today, former Buckeye players and those around the Ohio State program paid tribute to the young man on social media.

Bogard’s passing is impossible to fathom. He was still in the prime of his life and is now no longer with us.

We wish his family, friends and former teammates all the best during this horrible time.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.