Ohio State Cornerback Has A Message For Patrick Mahomes

Ohio State cornerback Lejond Cavazos has responded to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ message about the Buckeyes signing recruits from Texas.

After OSU freshman wide receiver and Rockwall, Tex. native Jaxson Smith-Njigba hauled in a ridiculous touchdown catch in today’s win over Nebraska, former Buckeye Darron Lee tweeted about how strong the Ohio State receiving corps was.

Mahomes, a Lone Star state native and Texas Tech alum responded to Lee, saying he is “tired of y’all talking all these receivers from [the state of] Texas.” The official Ohio State football Twitter account jokingly fired back at the reigning Super Bowl MVP.

Cavazos, who hails from San Antonio, also had a message for Mahomes, which he shared via Twitter.

“Texas boys turn out great in the state of Ohio,” the four-star true freshman wrote.

Overall, Ohio State football doesn’t sign an overwhelming amount of recruits from Texas, but they make the most of the ones they do land.

For example, this year they signed Smith-Njigba, the No. 5 recruit in the Lone State state, as well as four-star safety Ryan Watts and Cavazos, who finished his career at IMG Academy in Florida. In 2019, the Buckeyes plucked five-star wide receiver Garrett Wilson out of Austin.

Current star linebacker Baron Browning and former standout running back J.K. Dobbins are also Texas natives. It appears Cavazos has a legit point after all.