Ohio State Football Sends Email To Season Ticket Holders

Ohio Stadium is one of the biggest in all of college football, holding nearly 105,000 fans. As most would expect, the Ohio State athletic department is planning on a reduced capacity in 2020.

Major schools around the country and starting to roll out their plans for the coming season. Iowa State was one of the first in the Power Five to put a number on attendance. The Cyclones are currently shooting for 30,000 fans per game, which puts them at under 50-percent capacity at Jack Trice Stadium.

We haven’t gotten a specific number of tickets that will be sold from Ohio State. The program has sent out an early ticketing plan for the season to ticket holders though. It outlines the current plan for the ticket selection process.

Based on the e-mail, it doesn’t sound like fans will be guaranteed to have their exact seat for the coming season. Given the need for social distancing at these games, that could be anticipated. The program is pushing back its seat selection process to allow for more information on how many fans will be able to safely attend.

Here is Ohio State’s early ticketing plan for 2020. This email just went out to Buckeye season ticket holders. pic.twitter.com/y8wsHW9ge9 — Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) May 28, 2020

Ultimately, there isn’t a ton of concrete info, but an idea of how things will proceed with the Buckeyes. Via Rivals’ Sean Callahan, here are the notes that Ohio State sent to its season ticket holders.

Seats selected will only be for one year.

Seating for the 2020 season will be based on models that account for appropriate physical distancing within Ohio Stadium

The timeline for seat selection will be adjusted to allow time for conferences tate, and local officials to clarify physical distancing guidelines to provide the safest environment for fans while also maximizing allowable attendance.

Seat selection windows will be communicated via email at least five business days prior to the first selection window opening at which time fans will have the opportunity to preview available seats.

The planning reseating of Ohio Stadium under the 2020 Seat Selection Process will now occur prior to the 2021 season for all eligible accounts.

The Buckeyes are currently scheduled to open the season on Sept. 5 against Bowling Green at The Shoe. Hopefully that can be held safely with some fans in attendance, but not in a manner that is unsafe in any reasonable way.

