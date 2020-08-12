Ohio State AD Confirms That Fall Games Are Not An Option

Earlier today, Ohio State football coach Ryan Day reiterated that the program was looking at all options for the upcoming season. That included the potential for games in the fall, even after the Big Ten announced that it would not play this fall season.

Ohio State, the dominant power in the Big Ten, has raised a lot of concerns about the spring season. Nebraska football has been very open about looking at other options. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren was very clear that member schools are not permitted to look at fall scheduling.

Just hours later, that is off the table. If there is Buckeye football this year, it will come with the Big Ten in the spring. Athletic director Gene Smith says that the program is no longer exploring its other options.

“There’s not a fall option,” Smith told Adam Rittenberg. “We had hoped and just realized that not too long ago. We’re all about the spring and how do we set that up.”

Just got off the phone with #Buckeyes AD Gene Smith, who confirmed Ohio State is no longer exploring options for fall competition. "There's not a fall option. We had hoped and just realized that not too long ago. We're all about the spring and how do we set that up." — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) August 12, 2020

Pushing things to the spring gives the conference time to learn more about the virus and develop protocols to get through a season. However, it is not without issues.

The Buckeyes may very well have played their final game with star quarterback Justin Fields under center. He is projected as a top five pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, which the league is not moving as of now.

Former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer is among those who’ve raised the health concerns with playing a spring season before a 2021 fall season. That is certainly a valid issue to bring up as well, with all of this being done in the name of player safety.

There is still a lot that is unclear about the fate of the 2020-21 college football season, but it looks like the door is shut on Ohio State football participating this fall.

[Adam Rittenberg]