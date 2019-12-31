Report: Fugitive Arrested Following 2018 Threat To Ohio State Football

A man has been arrested in California, over a year after he allegedly threatened Ohio State University and members of the football team. He’s being extradited back to the Buckeye state.

Daniel Lee Rippy was found in the town of Livermore. He has been a fugitive from justice since late 2018.

On Nov. 24, 2018, Rippy sent what is being called an “electronic communication” to the school, which read “your school is going to get shot the f— up and I’m seriously going to hurt the students and all the players from the football team.”

That same day, Ohio State beat Michigan 62-39, an embarrassing loss for the Wolverines in a long string of them in that historic rivalry.

It is unclear whether he is a Michigan fan, or if the game led to the threat, but things obviously line up in that direction. Ultimately, it doesn’t really matter if this was rivalry-related or not, these threats need to be taken seriously.

From The Mercury News:

Rippy remains in federal custody in the Bay Area, for now, but is expected to be transferred to Ohio where the court process will kick off with his arraignment. The threats charge carries a maximum of five years, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release.

We should find out more about Rippy’s motivations once we move toward the trial. We’ll have more on this as it comes out.

