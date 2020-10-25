Ohio State Issued A Special Game Ball After Today’s Win

Ohio State football opened its season in a big way today, blasting Nebraska 52-17. After the game, it wasn’t a player or coach, but new Ohio State president Kristina Johnson who was awarded a game ball.

Johnson took over as school president in late August, right in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the consequent controversy surrounding the previously-canceled Big Ten season. Ohio State was among the schools most fervently pushing for the season to happen, along with their Saturday opponent Nebraska, Iowa, and others.

Going back to early September, Johnson publicly backed her program as it pushed to have the season restored. Eventually, after the Big Ten landed access to rapid testing, the league reversed course, and Ohio State returned to the gridiron. It was a celebratory day for the Buckeyes for many reasons beyond the 52-17 win.

After the game, Johnson got a game ball for the first Ohio State football game that she’s gotten to experience as school president. She takes over for Michael Drake, a president famously supportive and involved in issues dealing with the football program.

What a day — thrilling to watch the first @OhioStateFB win of the season, and honored to accept the Game Ball from our talented student-athletes and coaches! #GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/Se41YSxkTz — Kristina M. Johnson (@PresKMJohnson) October 24, 2020

That’s a pretty cool gesture by the Buckeyes program, helping welcome the new president to Columbus. Given all of the obstacles of running a major university right now, I’m sure she appreciated it.

On the field, Heisman candidate Justin Fields was on fire for Ohio State football. He completed 21-of-22 throws for 276 yards and two touchdowns, and led the Buckeyes with 54 rushing yards.

Ohio State is back in action next week with a big game against Penn State. The Nittany Lions were upset by Indiana today, in one of the craziest finishes of the season.

