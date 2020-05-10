Ohio Governor Gives New Outlook For Buckeyes Football Season

Ohio governor Mike DeWine is a big time sports fan, a minor league baseball owner, and a season ticket holder for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Like many others in the state, he hopes to be able to use those tickets, which he says he just renewed, this fall.

Whether that is realistic is up in the air. Earlier this week, when asked about the potential for a 2020 season this fall, he was pretty honest. “Anyone who tells you they know is making it up,” the first-term governor said, months after taking aggressive action to shut down events early on in the pandemic.

Obviously, he wants the season to happen, and he’s holding out hope. In a new sitdown with The Blade, he expressed some optimism for the upcoming year. Whether that means fans will be in the stands is up in the air.

“I would certainly think they could figure out how to do a season,” DeWine said. “Can we go watch them? I think it’s much too early to be making that [decision].”

Gov. Mike DeWine just renewed his OSU season tickets. I asked if he anticipates Buckeyes will play this fall.

The answer comes on the heels of some pressure from another prominent Ohio lawmaker, the state’s House Majority Leader Bill Seitz. He put targets on the backs of DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.

“I’ll tell you one thing,” Seitz told the Cincinnati Enquirer, “if we roll around to early September, and they say that there will be no pro or college football, at that time there will be an insurrection no matter what Amy Acton says.”

There will certainly be plenty of angry Ohioans, and others around the country, if there is no football, but football is far from the most important thing right now. Hopefully Seitz’s prediction is more bluster than prophecy.

With the release of the NFL schedule, and some recent optimistic comments by Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, there is some renewed hope for football in the fall, in some form. It is all contingent on good public health outcomes, though.

