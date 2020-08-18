Ohio High Schools Are Playing Football This Fall, Ohio State Is Not

Ohio State football won’t be playing this fall, barring a major reversal by the Big Ten. Ohio high school football, however, is back on for this year.

Ohio was one of the states hit early on by COVID-19. Governor Mike DeWine was pretty aggressive in responding to the virus, to his credit. As debates continue over opening schools and sports across the country, DeWine has made a decision for his state.

Today, he announced that all sports will go forward at the high school level. That means that the Buckeye state will have its beloved football on Friday nights. It just may not have Justin Fields and Shaun Wade running around at The Shoe on Saturdays.

It is good news for Ohio’s high school players as well. In states that hold off on football this fall, there will be major questions presented to athletes still looking to be recruited and work through their future options. If all goes well, Ohio will avoid that.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces that all sports will be allowed to proceed forward this fall. High school football is on in Ohio. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) August 18, 2020

Of course, this doesn’t come without risks. Ohio still discovers around 1,000 new cases per day, according to The New York Times.

As with all levels of football, it only makes sense to bring the sport back if it can be done safely, without risk to the players or the families they go home to.

Ohio State football fans are already pretty annoyed with the Big Ten after last week’s decision to postpone the season and cancel fall sports. This news will probably ramp that up even more as well.