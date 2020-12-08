Ohio State Football Has 1-Word Reaction To Michigan Game

As you would expect, Ohio State football is incredibly disappointed at the fact its upcoming game against Michigan was canceled.

Because of a sizable COVID-19 outbreak within the Michigan program, the annual rivalry game between the Buckeyes and Wolverines won’t be played in 2020. The two teams were supposed to meet this Saturday.

A short time after the cancellation became official, the Ohio State football Twitter account summed up the team’s thoughts perfectly in a one-word tweet.

“Damn,” it read, with a red X in place of the letter M in traditional Michigan week fashion.

Da❌n. — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 8, 2020

At 5-0, Ohio State is the only undefeated team in the Big Ten. However, in order to play in the conference title game, they still need to play one more game in order to reach the minimum threshold set forth earlier this year.

The Big Ten could very well change the rule in order to get its best team in the league championship game–and give Ohio State a better chance at reaching the College Football Playoff. Or, the Buckeyes could be allowed to add another opponent this weekend in place of Michigan.

Whatever the conference decides to do, it will have to reach a conclusion fairly quickly.