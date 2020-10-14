Ohio State Expected To Wear A Special Helmet Sticker This Season

Like many others teams in various leagues across the country, Ohio State football is expected to add a social justice message to its uniforms this season. The team decided on one unified approach for what to do this fall.

According to The Columbus Dispatch, Ohio State is planning to have decals reading “EQUALITY” on the backs of their helmets. We’ve seen a number of other programs use similar designs and messages on their helmets and jerseys so far this season.

Athletes across numerous college and professional sports have had pretty frank discussions about issues of racism in this country, following the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and others earlier this year. We’ve seen a number of players join in protests, with NBA players going so far as to strike on the day of playoff games this summer. NBA players also wore social justice messages on their name plates during the league’s restart in Orlando.

“Though it hasn’t been finalized, it is almost certain that the Buckeyes will wear a decal with the word ‘EQUALITY’ in black capital letters on the back bottom of their helmets,” Bill Rabinowitz reported. “Coach Ryan Day said the decal grew out of discussion between Ryan Stamper, OSU’s assistant athletic director for player development, and the team’s leadership council.”

Ohio State football team likely to add "EQUALITY" decal to back of helmets this season. https://t.co/3uYuacYAqJ — Bill Rabinowitz (@brdispatch) October 13, 2020

“We’re really proud of our players,” Ryan Day said in a conference call with media Tuesday. “This is something that they’ve led from the inside out, something they feel strong about.

“And I think, like I’ve said from the beginning, it’s the job of our coaches and the head coach to advocate for the players and their voices.”

Ohio State football opens its season on Oct. 24, at home against the Nebraska Huskers. We should get a look at the design for the decal sometime before that, I’d imagine.