Ohio State’s Players Explain Why They’re Wearing “Equality” On Their Helmets

On the eve of Big Ten football season, Ohio State football players released a powerful video that debuted an important addition to their helmets.

Players will wear the word “Equality” on the back of their famous red and silver helmets throughout the 2020 season. The Buckeyes hope that the new helmet will symbolize the team’s unified culture and that the “brotherhood” of the team will serve as an example for the rest of the country.

The Buckeyes will unveil the new helmet design on Saturday. The team opens its 2020 season against the Nebraska Huskers at noon ET.

Check out the video explanation of the new helmet addition here:

"In our locker room, everybody is 𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗹 regardless of race, where we came from, background…" pic.twitter.com/kax4f2F3nb — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) October 23, 2020

The announcement comes just 24 hours after Michigan announced that it’s players will wear a decal featuring the word equality on their blue and maize helmets.

Equality. The Wolverines will wear a decal featuring the word "EQUALITY" with six raised fists, each depicting a skin tone to reflect the diversity represented in our community and express a campus commitment to unity. 📃 » https://t.co/ONu7lYXmYw pic.twitter.com/i8FNbJaHdc — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 22, 2020

The Big Ten committed to a wide-scale social justice campaign on Friday when commissioner Kevin Warren announced the league’s “United as One” initiative.

“All things are possible in the Big Ten when we unite as one,” Warren said in a statement. “I am humbled and deeply appreciative of how our 14 member institutions have communicated, collaborated, and committed to develop a conference-wide campaign focused on creating equality and equity in our society.”

Alongside Ohio State football and Michigan, many other Big Ten programs plan on issuing statements, social media posts and more in order to raise awareness of the growing social justice movements.

Each program plans on doing things a little bit differently but each team in the conference has a single goal. According to the “United as One” mission statement, that objective is “constructively and collectively recognizing and eliminating racism and hate in our society by creating resources for inclusion, empowerment and accountability.”

When the Big Ten kicks off on Saturday afternoon, the conference will be doing more than just playing football games.

[Ohio State Football]