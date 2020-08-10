Ohio State Football Is Sending A Clear Message On Twitter

The Big Ten is reportedly inching closer and closer to canceling the 2020 fall schedule and potentially postponing the season until the spring. Ohio State football players are strongly opposing the idea.

As if Mondays aren’t already tough enough, the week is off to a melancholy start. Twelve of the Big Ten’s 14 presidents reportedly voted to cancel the 2020 season on Sunday – just days after adjusting the schedule of each respective program.

Perhaps this outcome was inevitable. College football programs are liable for their respective student-athletes and accompanying risks of playing football in the midst of a pandemic. The Big Ten is moving towards shutting down the season, but not if Ohio State football has anything to say about it.

Ohio State University’s president voted in favor of shutting down the season. But Ohio State football players are making their voices heard loud and clear they want to play this fall. Ohio State’s official football account continues to retweet player messages as the program aims to play in 2020.

The official Ohio State football account is retweeting players who want to play even though the Big Ten reportedly canceled football today. This sport is so beautifully dysfunctional pic.twitter.com/A8cKC4WRsc — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) August 10, 2020

The Buckeyes are sending a clear message to the Big Ten here. It’d be wise for conferences to listen to the players who actually make up the sport.

But in reality, the decision is entirely out of the hands of players and coaches. This responsibility falls to the university presidents and conference commissioners.

It looks like this may finally be the week certain conferences cancel the 2020 season. The Big Ten may be the first to do so. Ohio State will continue to oppose the idea up until the final hour.