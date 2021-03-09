Son Of Ohio State Football Legend Commits To The Buckeyes

The newest Ohio State preferred walk-on is a very familiar name to Buckeyes fans. Jalen Pace, a linebacker in the class of 2021, is joining the program. His father: OSU great Orlando Pace.

Pace, an Ohio native, was the No. 1 pick in the 1997 NFL Draft after winning the Outland Trophy and being a two-time Unanimous All-American for Ohio State. He also finished fourth for the Heisman Trophy, a rarity for an offensive linemen.

His son played linebacker at Mary Institute & St. Louis Country Day, after his father’s Hall of Fame career for the St. Louis Rams. He is an unranked recruit, but did have offers from FCS program Dayton and DII schools including Lindenwood and Quincy. Instead, he’s going to be a Buckeyes legacy as a walkon.

“I would like to thank my family, friends and coaches who have helped me become the man that I am today,” he wrote in a post on Twitter. “I am very excited to announce that I am following my dreams and will continue my academic and athletic journey at THE Ohio State University.”

The Buckeyes are consistently strong at the linebacker. In 2021, inside linebacker Reid Carrico is a four-star member of the class.

In 2022, four-star players Gabe Powers and C.J. Hicks are already committed to Ryan Day‘s program.

Ohio State’s 2021 class is ranked No. 2 nationally, and No. 1 in the Big Ten.

[Jalen Pace]