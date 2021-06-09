Ohio State Football Program Lands Kicker Transfer

The Ohio State Buckeyes lost a plethora of talent to the NFL this season, which includes kicker Blake Haubeil. Fortunately for Ryan Day, he found himself a potential replacement via the transfer portal.

On Wednesday, North Carolina transfer Noah Ruggles announced on Twitter that he’s committed to Ohio State.

“Thank you God. To those of you who never stopped believing in me, thank you,” Ruggles tweeted. “I am blessed beyond belief. With that being said, I have accepted a scholarship offer and am committed to THE Ohio State University.”

After appearing in one game at placekicker in 2018, North Carolina named Ruggles the starter for the 2019 season. Unfortunately, he didn’t play up to his standards and made 19-of-27 field goal attempts.

Ruggles was eventually bumped down the depth chart for Grayson Atkins, who is returning to the Tar Heels for the 2021 season. As a result, Ruggles decided to enter the transfer portal and try to make a name for himself elsewhere.

Ohio State’s kicking game could be a bit of a concern this season due to Haubeil’s departure for the NFL. The addition of Ruggles, however, gives Day another option if Jake Seibert doesn’t run away with the starting job.

Day and the Buckeyes will have the entire summer to figure out their kicking situation.