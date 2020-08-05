Report: Ryan Day, Jim Harbaugh Had ‘Heated’ Exchange On Conference Call

There is zero love lost between Michigan and Ohio State football. That much is no secret. That goes for the teams’ head coaches, Jim Harbaugh and Ryan Day, as well apparently.

Things usually stay pretty respectful between the school’s head coaches, though. Urban Meyer and Jim Harbaugh always seemed to have a decent amount of mutual respect, even as Meyer beat Harbaugh’s team every single year. Ryan Day is less of a bomb thrower than Meyer, if anything… at least a few years into his tenure as head coach.

Even so, on a recent conference call between Big Ten football coaches, the two rivals got into it a bit, per reports. According to a 247Sports report, things got a bit heated when Harbaugh said that Ohio State football was hosting team workouts that violated league rules.

Per the report, Harbaugh interrupted Day, raising an issue with on-field instruction that was reportedly happening at Ohio State. He also brought up a photo that showed position coach Al Washington working with his linebackers before he’s allowed to do so. “How about I worry about my team and you worry about yours?” Ryan Day reportedly responded on the call.

#OhioState’s Ryan Day and #Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh are reportedly in the midst of some off-field beef (FREE)https://t.co/YJOA80aKzv pic.twitter.com/F7lhAt0Ruc — Bucknuts (@Bucknuts247) August 5, 2020

Unfortunately for those who wanted things to really flare up. Early reports indicated that Day threatened to “hang 100” points on Michigan this year.

Per 247, that didn’t actually happen. The Michigan-Ohio State football rivalry doesn’t need that much more juice, but we certainly would’ve taken it.

However things play out, this year’s game will look very different. Due to the unique circumstances surrounding all sports this year, the Big Ten had to announce a new schedule for the fall. Rather than Thanksgiving weekend, as is tradition, the two sides will play on Oct. 24.

Some Michigan fans are taking the changed date as a good omen, given the struggles they’ve had with that rivalry in its traditional November spot. Ohio State fans, meanwhile, were probably hoping for that 100-point promise to be true.

Whenever the game happens, and however the trash talk goes from here, we can’t wait for that showdown in Columbus.