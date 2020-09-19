Urban Meyer Has Telling Comment On Ohio State’s Schedule

The 2020 Big Ten football schedule has been released. Play begins on Oct. 24, with Ohio State football hosting Nebraska to kick things off. Urban Meyer thinks Ohio State has what it takes to run right through the new slate.

The Buckeyes and Huskers may be the two teams that pushed hardest to have the season restored. Now, they’ll face off to begin the season. The two teams play at 12 E.T. on FOX that day.

That kicks off a very fast eight games in eight weeks schedule. OSU gets what is likely its toughest game the following week, with a trip to Penn State. After that, the Buckeyes host Rutgers, are at Maryland, vs. Indiana, and at Illinois. Those are all very winnable games, and if they survive the game at Penn State, they should roll to 6-0.

After that, Ohio State faces Michigan State, in their first season under Mel Tucker, in East Lansing on Dec. 5. The season wraps up, as it usually does, vs. Michigan, though this year’s game is on Dec. 12. Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer isn’t too concerned about his former team running through this slate.

Urban Meyer on Fox on Ohio State: "That's an easy schedule." — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 19, 2020

While it is a pretty standard Big Ten East schedule, with the Nebraska and Illinois games thrown in, Meyer isn’t wrong. Penn State looks like a potential Top 10 team, but that may be the only serious obstacle here.

Michigan State is historically tricky, but the Spartans are rebuilding under a new coach. Michigan hasn’t taken down the Buckeyes since before Meyer was head coach, and haven’t been particularly competitive in recent seasons. This year’s Michigan team will be a huge underdog against the Buckeyes.

With the news that the Big Ten is set to go back into action, Ohio State football is once again a major national championship contender. Meyer doesn’t see much in the way of hurdles for the team, though in years past, teams like Iowa and Purdue have unexpectedly been just that. We’ll see if Ryan Day can keep his team focused through this eight week sprint of a season.

