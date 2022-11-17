Ohio State Football Not 'Expecting' Star Player To Return

COLUMBUS, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day walks to the locker room before playing the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images) Gaelen Morse/Getty Images

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba entered this season with lofty expectations, and rightfully so. During last January's Rose Bowl, he had 15 catches for 347 yards and three touchdowns.

Unfortunately for Smith-Njigba, he hasn't been able to accomplish any goals that he set out for himself this season. That's because he has been dealing with a lingering hamstring injury.

Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day provided an update on Smith-Njigba this Thursday.

When asked if he's expecting Smith-Njigba back at some point this season, Day responded, "I wouldn't say expecting, I'd probably say more hoping."

Smith-Njigba has appeared in only three games this season, hauling in five passes for 43 yards.

Despite not having Smith-Njigba for most of this season, Ohio State's passing game has been prolific. Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. could both finish the season with at least 1,000 yards receiving.

If Smith-Njigba does suit up for the Buckeyes later this year, that would make their offense even more dangerous than it already is.