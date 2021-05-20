Betting Lines Released For Ohio State’s Biggest 2021 Games

Ohio State has been the dominant team in the Big Ten for years now, and there is little sign of things slowing down for Ryan Day‘s programs. The early betting lines for this upcoming season reflect just how far ahead of the competition the Buckeyes are year after year.

FanDuel has released odds for some of the upcoming college football season’s biggest games. Four of the most significant Ohio State matchups are featured. The Buckeyes are laying points in all four, indicating that they will be a preseason favorite in every game this season.

In Week 2, Ohio State is a nine-point favorite over the Pac-12 power Oregon Ducks. That Sept. 11 game is the home opener for the Buckeyes, and after a year without significant crowds, you can expect everyone at The Shoe to be fired up.

In Week 8, OSU is an 11-point favorite at Indiana, and lay 11.5 points against Penn State at home a week later. To finish the season, Ohio State is once again an 11.5-point favorite at Michigan.

ICYMI: Yesterday we released early lines for some of next season's BIGGEST college football games 🤯 Check them out here: https://t.co/hqweHV6a8s pic.twitter.com/S3QC2BI9JM — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) May 19, 2021

The rest of Ohio State’s schedule: at Minnesota, vs. Tulsa, vs. Akron, at Rutgers, vs. Maryland, at Nebraska, vs. Purdue, and vs. Michigan State.

Based on the odds that FanDuel has up, it is very clear that as of now, Ohio State will only be favored by single digits one time, in that game against Oregon, and that line is very close to hitting double-digits as well.

FanDuel has Ohio State football at +600 to win the national championship, giving them the fourth-best odds in the country. At -200, they’re heavy favorites to win the conference for a fifth straight season.

