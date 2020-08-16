Parents Of Ohio State Football Players Are Protesting The Big Ten’s Decision On The 2020 Season

Parents of Ohio State football players aren’t happy with the Big Ten’s decision to delay the 2020 football season. So much so, a group of parents sent a letter to Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren on Saturday in protest of the conference’s decision.

Earlier this week, Warren and the Big Ten decided to delay the 2020 football season until the spring of 2021. The polarizing decision influenced the Pac-12 to follow the Big Ten’s lead as the Pac-12 also delayed the season until the beginning of next year. Meanwhile, the ACC, Big 12 and SEC are moving forward with the 2020 fall football season as planned.

The Big Ten’s decision hasn’t been received all too well by the players within the conference. Now, parents are getting involved. Parents of Ohio State football players penned a letter to Warren and the Big Ten on Saturday.

In the letter, parents are requesting the 10-game conference-only schedule be reinstated for the fall. They’re also asking for full transparency in regards to what data the Big Ten is using to make decisions. Take a look at the letter in the tweet below.

The letter clearly states the parents of Ohio State football players believe the Big Ten’s decision to delay the 2020 season to next spring was made in “haste.”

“We believe the August 11th decision was made in haste,” the letter reads.

Justin Fields’ father is among those pretty distraught with the decision. He told Sports Illustrated that it was a day he’ll never forget, and believes that his son still wants to play one more college football season, amid speculation that he could opt to skip a potential spring campaign to prepare for the NFL Draft.

This is now the second Big Ten program in which parents are getting involved. Parents of Iowa football players also sent a letter to the Big Ten on Friday.

While many are in protest of the Big Ten’s decision, it’s unlikely changes are made without new viable medical information. But if anything, it’ll be interesting to see how the Big Ten responds to the letters.

[Bill Landis]